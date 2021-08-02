Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$110.69 target price (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.24.

EQGPF stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.96. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

