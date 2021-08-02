Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $126.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

