Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.46.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.