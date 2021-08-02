Profound Medical (PRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 million.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$18.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.12. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$17.70 and a 1 year high of C$36.73.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.