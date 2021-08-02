MDU Resources Group (MDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.00-2.15 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

