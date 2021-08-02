Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

NYSE HES opened at $76.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

