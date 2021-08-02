Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,541,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $370,763.64.

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $63.04 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

