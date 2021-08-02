Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 28th, Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $321.23 million, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.65. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

