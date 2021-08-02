Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.53.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $325.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a PEG ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $349.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

