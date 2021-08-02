Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

PYPD opened at $8.17 on Friday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $139.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

