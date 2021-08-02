Mizuho Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $215.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

