Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 558,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 298,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 182,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

