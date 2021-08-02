Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sekisui House stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

