Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,543 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 216.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 155,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGO. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

