Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $5.29 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,554 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of BOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOX by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

