Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $11,574,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 187,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $147,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,629 shares of company stock worth $4,826,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of ADPT opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.04.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

