CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.