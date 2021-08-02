Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StarTek were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in StarTek by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in StarTek by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StarTek by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in StarTek during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRT opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StarTek, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.39.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

