Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $64,000 in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dogness (International) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $1.91 on Monday. Dogness has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
