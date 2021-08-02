Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $64,000 in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dogness (International) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $1.91 on Monday. Dogness has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

