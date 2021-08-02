Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 137,903 Shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,903 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Oblong were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oblong by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oblong alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBLG. Zacks Investment Research cut Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

OBLG stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. Oblong Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Equities analysts expect that Oblong Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.