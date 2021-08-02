Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

STG stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

