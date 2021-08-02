Croda International’s (COIHY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

COIHY opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.82.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

