Croda International’s (COIHY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

COIHY opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.82.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Bull Market

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.