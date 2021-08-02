Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.61 on Monday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.