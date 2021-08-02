Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in XTL Biopharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of XTLB stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61.

Get XTL Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB).

Receive News & Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.