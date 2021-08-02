Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Universal worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Universal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Universal by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

UVV opened at $52.16 on Monday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

