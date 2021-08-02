Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of FB Financial worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.