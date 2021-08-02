Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCS opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $531.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

