15,714 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SIGA opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. On average, analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

