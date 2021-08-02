First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by Truist from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of FR opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

