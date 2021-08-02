Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.