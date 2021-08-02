Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

