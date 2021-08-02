HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Up 51.0% in July

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $61.70 on Monday. HORIBA has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77.

Get HORIBA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.