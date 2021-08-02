Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $271.50

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 271.50 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 271.30 ($3.54), with a volume of 1035531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.60 ($3.50).

A number of analysts have commented on MRW shares. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The stock has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

