Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $724.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 724 ($9.46) and last traded at GBX 721.04 ($9.42), with a volume of 13098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 714 ($9.33).

The firm has a market cap of £714.46 million and a P/E ratio of 37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.66.

In other news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

