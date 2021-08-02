Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $43.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,963 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

