FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.55. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.37 EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91.
ICPT opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
