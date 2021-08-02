Vale S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Vale alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

VALE stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Vale has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.