Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Biomerica were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

