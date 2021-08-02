Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $105.38 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.