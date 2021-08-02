Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BEEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

