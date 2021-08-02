Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 698.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Midwest worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $3,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Midwest in the 4th quarter worth about $6,161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Midwest by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Midwest stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Analysts expect that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

