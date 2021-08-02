Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bogota Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

BSBK stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bogota Financial Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.