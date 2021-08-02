Northern Trust Corp Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of FedNat worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FedNat Holding has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FNHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC).

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.