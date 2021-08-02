Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,270 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE CDR opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.