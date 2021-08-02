Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $707.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.