89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut 89bio from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of ETNB opened at $15.66 on Thursday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $314.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

