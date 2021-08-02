U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.23.

USB opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

