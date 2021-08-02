Wedbush Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

SHOP stock opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,411.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

