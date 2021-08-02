Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target cut by Truist from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.
Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
