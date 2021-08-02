Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target cut by Truist from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

