UBS Group AG Has $45,000 Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MARB opened at $19.55 on Monday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.